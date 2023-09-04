Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees a surge in positive trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1499.95 and the close price was ₹1488.25. The stock had a high of ₹1518 and a low of ₹1488.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹241,077.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,618 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finserv September futures opened at 1525.35 as against previous close of 1525.3 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1517.75. The bid price is 1526.75, and the offer price is 1527.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 9448500.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.7% 3 Months -0.59% 6 Months 11.74% YTD -2.15% 1 Year -12.99%

