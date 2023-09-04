comScore
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees a surge in positive trading
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees a surge in positive trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1513.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day of trading, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1499.95 and the close price was 1488.25. The stock had a high of 1518 and a low of 1488.25. The market capitalization of the company is 241,077.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1846 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,618 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv September futures opened at 1525.35 as against previous close of 1525.3

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1517.75. The bid price is 1526.75, and the offer price is 1527.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 9448500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:01:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1515.05, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1513.7

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1515.05, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% and the stock has gained 1.35 points.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:47:30 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1516.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1513.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1516.65, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% or 2.95 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33:54 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.7%
3 Months-0.59%
6 Months11.74%
YTD-2.15%
1 Year-12.99%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:05:29 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1513.7, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹1488.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1513.7, which represents a 1.71% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is 25.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

04 Sep 2023, 08:17:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1488.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 33,618. The closing price for the stock was 1,488.25.

