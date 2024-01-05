Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1691.1 and closed at ₹1677.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1724 and a low of ₹1691.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹270,801.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 135,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.