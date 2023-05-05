Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv's open price was ₹1349.8 and the close price was ₹1346.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹1378.35 and the low was ₹1342.05. The market cap for Bajaj Finserv was recorded at ₹218,860.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1846 while the 52-week low was ₹1077.7. The BSE volume for the day was 52426 shares.