Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:04 AM IST Livemint
Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv opened the session at 1349.8 and reached a high of 1378.35 while its lowest price for the session was 1342.05.

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv's open price was 1349.8 and the close price was 1346.25. The stock's high for the day was 1378.35 and the low was 1342.05. The market cap for Bajaj Finserv was recorded at 218,860.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1846 while the 52-week low was 1077.7. The BSE volume for the day was 52426 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:05:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1374.05, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹1346.25

On the last day of Bajaj Finserv trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 52,426 shares were traded at a closing price of 1,346.25.

