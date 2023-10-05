Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 1560.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1528.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv had an open price of 1559.95 and a close price of 1560.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1559.95, while the lowest price was 1521.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 243,474.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 54,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1560.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 54,900 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1560.5.

