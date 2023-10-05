Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Bajaj Finserv had an open price of ₹1559.95 and a close price of ₹1560.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1559.95, while the lowest price was ₹1521.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹243,474.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 54,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.