Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares drop on the stock market

2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 1575.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1538.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1538.3, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1575.7

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1538.3. It has experienced a percent change of -2.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -37.4, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1575.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 161,788. The closing price for the day was 1,575.7 per share.

