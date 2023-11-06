Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares drop on the stock market

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is ₹1538.3. It has experienced a percent change of -2.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -37.4, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.
06 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 161,788. The closing price for the day was ₹1,575.7 per share.