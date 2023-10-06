Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks surge in positive trading

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1537.05, with the close price at ₹1532.25. The highest price during the day was ₹1556, while the lowest was ₹1532.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv stands at ₹246125.8 crore. The 52-week high is recorded at ₹1813.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 18943 shares.

