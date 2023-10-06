Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks surge in positive trading

Hello User
09:08 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 1532.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1545.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1537.05, with the close price at 1532.25. The highest price during the day was 1556, while the lowest was 1532.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv stands at 246125.8 crore. The 52-week high is recorded at 1813.45, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 18943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1545.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1532.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1545.4 with a percent change of 0.86. This represents a net change of 13.15.

06 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1532.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv witnessed a total volume of 18,943 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,532.25.

