Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks surge in positive trading

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1537.05, with the close price at ₹1532.25. The highest price during the day was ₹1556, while the lowest was ₹1532.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv stands at ₹246125.8 crore. The 52-week high is recorded at ₹1813.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 18943 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
