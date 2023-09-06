Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1510.1 and closed at ₹1510.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1519.75 and a low of ₹1506. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240,312.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 36,406 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|-2.25%
|6 Months
|9.39%
|YTD
|-2.42%
|1 Year
|-13.07%
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1509.1. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.45.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, a total volume of 36,406 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1510.05.
