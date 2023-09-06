Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1509.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1509.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1510.1 and closed at 1510.05. The stock reached a high of 1519.75 and a low of 1506. The market capitalization of the company is 240,312.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 36,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months-2.25%
6 Months9.39%
YTD-2.42%
1 Year-13.07%
06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1509.1, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1509.55

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1509.1. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, which means the stock has decreased by 0.45.

06 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1510.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, a total volume of 36,406 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1510.05.

