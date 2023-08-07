comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 10:39:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.15 -0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.3 1.1%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,513.95 3.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.1 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1486.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1494.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at a price of 1497.05 and closed at 1494.9. The stock reached a high of 1507.1 and a low of 1471.55. The market capitalization of the company is 236,681.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1846 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 141,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:45:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1494.85, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1486.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1494.85 with a percent change of 0.59. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 8.75, indicating that the stock has gained 8.75 rupees.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:34:07 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1494.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1486.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1494.45. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.35.

07 Aug 2023, 10:15:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1490.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1486.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1490.2. The stock has experienced a 0.28% percent change, with a net change of 4.1.

07 Aug 2023, 10:01:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1492, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1486.1

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1492. It has experienced a percent change of 0.4, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.9, suggesting a positive movement.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1494.15, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1486.1

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1494.15. It has seen a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 8.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33:38 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:32:32 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1491.0, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1486.1

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1491.0, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and the actual increase in price is 4.9 rupees.

07 Aug 2023, 09:16:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1493.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1486.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1493.25 with a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.15, which reflects the actual change in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04:57 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1486.1, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1494.9

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the stock price is 1486.1. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -8.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price by that amount.

07 Aug 2023, 08:00:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1494.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 141,708 shares and closed at a price of 1494.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout