Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at a price of ₹1497.05 and closed at ₹1494.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1507.1 and a low of ₹1471.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,681.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 141,708 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1494.85, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1486.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1494.85 with a percent change of 0.59. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 8.75, indicating that the stock has gained 8.75 rupees. Click here for Bajaj Finserv Dividend Share Via

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1494.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1486.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1494.45. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.35. Share Via

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1490.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1486.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1490.2. The stock has experienced a 0.28% percent change, with a net change of 4.1. Share Via

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1492, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1486.1 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1492. It has experienced a percent change of 0.4, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.9, suggesting a positive movement. Share Via

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1494.15, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1486.1 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1494.15. It has seen a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 8.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss Share Via

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1491.0, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1486.1 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1491.0, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and the actual increase in price is 4.9 rupees. Share Via

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1493.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1486.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1493.25 with a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.15, which reflects the actual change in the stock price. Share Via

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1486.1, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1494.9 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the stock price is ₹1486.1. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -8.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price by that amount. Share Via

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1494.9 yesterday On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 141,708 shares and closed at a price of ₹1494.9. Share Via