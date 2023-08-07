Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at a price of ₹1497.05 and closed at ₹1494.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1507.1 and a low of ₹1471.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,681.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 141,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.