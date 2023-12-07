Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 07 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 07 Dec 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1693.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1700.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1693.25 on last trading day

