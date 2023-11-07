Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 1538.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1564.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1547 and closed at 1538.3. The stock had a high of 1566 and a low of 1540. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 248,949.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 67,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock's low price for today is 1568.25, while its high price is 1603.2.

07 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Bajaj Finserv November futures opened at 1597.5 as against previous close of 1568.65

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1577.3. The bid price is 1581.4 and the offer price is 1582.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 8323000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1564.2, which represents a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 25.9.

07 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months5.3%
6 Months11.36%
YTD1.07%
1 Year-13.12%
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1564.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.68, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 25.9, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1538.3 on last trading day

