Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv soars in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1547 and closed at ₹1538.3. The stock had a high of ₹1566 and a low of ₹1540. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹248,949.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 67,822 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Bajaj Finserve stock's low price for today is ₹1568.25, while its high price is ₹1603.2.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1577.3. The bid price is 1581.4 and the offer price is 1582.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 8323000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1564.2, which represents a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 25.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|5.3%
|6 Months
|11.36%
|YTD
|1.07%
|1 Year
|-13.12%
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1564.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.68, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 25.9, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this value.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!