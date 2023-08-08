Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 1486.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1510.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1495 and closed at ₹1486.1. The stock had a high of ₹1512 and a low of ₹1485.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240,527.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares on the BSE.
08 Aug 2023, 08:05:56 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1486.1 yesterday
