Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1495 and closed at ₹1486.1. The stock had a high of ₹1512 and a low of ₹1485.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240,527.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.