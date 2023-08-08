Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 1486.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1510.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1495 and closed at 1486.1. The stock had a high of 1512 and a low of 1485.65. The market capitalization of the company is 240,527.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1486.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 64,567. The closing price for the stock was 1,486.1.

