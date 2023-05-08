Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv stocks surge in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv stocks surge in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST Livemint
Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

The opening price of Bajaj Finserv was 1365, and it reached a high of 1399 and a low of 1361.65 during the current session.

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1365 and closed at 1359.55. The stock had a high of 1388.85 and a low of 1361.65. The market capitalization of the company was 220,636.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1846 and the 52-week low was 1077.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 50,690 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:04:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1396.2, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹1359.55

The Bajaj Finserv stock is currently trading at 1396.2 with a 2.7% increase in price. The net change in price is 36.65.

08 May 2023, 10:49:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1388, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹1359.55

As of the current data, Bajaj Finserv stock is trading at a price of 1388, reflecting a percent change of 2.09. The net change in the stock price is 28.45.

08 May 2023, 10:32:26 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1359.55 yesterday

On the last day of Bajaj Finserv trading on the BSE, a total of 50732 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1359.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout