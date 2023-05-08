Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv stocks surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint
Bajaj Finserv

The opening price of Bajaj Finserv was 1365, and it reached a high of 1399 and a low of 1361.65 during the current session.

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1365 and closed at 1359.55. The stock had a high of 1388.85 and a low of 1361.65. The market capitalization of the company was 220,636.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1846 and the 52-week low was 1077.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 50,690 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1396.2, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹1359.55

The Bajaj Finserv stock is currently trading at 1396.2 with a 2.7% increase in price. The net change in price is 36.65.

08 May 2023, 10:49 AM IST Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1388, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹1359.55

As of the current data, Bajaj Finserv stock is trading at a price of 1388, reflecting a percent change of 2.09. The net change in the stock price is 28.45.

08 May 2023, 10:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1359.55 yesterday

On the last day of Bajaj Finserv trading on the BSE, a total of 50732 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1359.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.