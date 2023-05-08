Bajaj Finserv stocks surge in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1365 and closed at ₹1359.55. The stock had a high of ₹1388.85 and a low of ₹1361.65. The market capitalization of the company was ₹220,636.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1846 and the 52-week low was ₹1077.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 50,690 shares.