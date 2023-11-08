comScore
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1569.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1564 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1595 and closed at 1564.2. The stock had a high of 1603.2 and a low of 1550.55. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 2,49,832.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 61774 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42:24 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India613.62.70.44754.4530.2388101.86
Bajaj Finserve1564.45-5.3-0.341813.451216.1249159.77
HDFC Life Insurance Company620.5-2.05-0.33690.9457.95133370.03
SBI Life Insurance Company1343.02.350.181392.11039.25134420.17
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company532.5-5.3-0.99615.55380.9576603.93
08 Nov 2023, 10:41:10 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.6 (-9.85%) & 28.25 (-9.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 1360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.8 (-14.29%) & 0.4 (-20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:27:27 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1564, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1569.75

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1564. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.75, suggesting a decrease of 5.75 in the stock's price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:25:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock had a low price of 1559 and a high price of 1579 for the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:20:46 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv November futures opened at 1579.95 as against previous close of 1573.55

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1566.8. The bid price is 1569.3 and the offer price is 1569.9. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 8157500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:40:47 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1566.95, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1569.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1566.95 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.8, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 2.8.

08 Nov 2023, 09:39:17 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.02%
3 Months5.01%
6 Months11.44%
YTD1.42%
1 Year-11.71%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1575, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1569.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1575. It has experienced a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.25, suggesting a positive movement.

08 Nov 2023, 08:06:13 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1564.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,774. The closing price of the shares was 1,564.2.

