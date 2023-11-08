Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in trading today

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 613.6 2.7 0.44 754.4 530.2 388101.86 Bajaj Finserve 1564.45 -5.3 -0.34 1813.45 1216.1 249159.77 HDFC Life Insurance Company 620.5 -2.05 -0.33 690.9 457.95 133370.03 SBI Life Insurance Company 1343.0 2.35 0.18 1392.1 1039.25 134420.17 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 532.5 -5.3 -0.99 615.55 380.95 76603.93

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹20.6 (-9.85%) & ₹28.25 (-9.89%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.8 (-14.29%) & ₹0.4 (-20.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1564, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1569.75 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is ₹1564. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.75 in the stock's price.

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Finserve stock had a low price of ₹1559 and a high price of ₹1579 for the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv November futures opened at 1579.95 as against previous close of 1573.55 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1566.8. The bid price is 1569.3 and the offer price is 1569.9. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 8157500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1566.95, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1569.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1566.95 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.8, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.8.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.02% 3 Months 5.01% 6 Months 11.44% YTD 1.42% 1 Year -11.71% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1575, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1569.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1575. It has experienced a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.25, suggesting a positive movement.