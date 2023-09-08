comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 10:05:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 0.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 582.3 0.52%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.6 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees upward trend in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees upward trend in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 1519.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1552.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1519.4 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 1523.05, while the lowest price was 1510.05. The company's market capitalization is 241,969.02 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 49,180 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07:20 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1552.85, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1519.3

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1552.85. There has been a percent change of 2.21, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 33.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 33.55 in value.

08 Sep 2023, 10:03:06 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv September futures opened at 1529.95 as against previous close of 1526.2

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1556. The bid price and offer price are 1559.25 and 1559.85 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 500. The stock has an open interest of 9624000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:43:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1552.05, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹1519.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1552.05 with a percent change of 2.16. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.16%. The net change in the stock price is 32.75, suggesting that it has increased by 32.75 points.

08 Sep 2023, 09:33:47 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:33:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.06%
3 Months-1.79%
6 Months12.35%
YTD-1.83%
1 Year-10.91%
08 Sep 2023, 09:09:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1519.3, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1519.4

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1519.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -0.1, indicating a small decline in the stock value.

08 Sep 2023, 08:21:04 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1519.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 49,180. The closing price for the day was 1,519.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App