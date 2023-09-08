Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees upward trend in trading today

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1519.4 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1523.05, while the lowest price was ₹1510.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹241,969.02 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 49,180 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1552.85, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1519.3 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1552.85. There has been a percent change of 2.21, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 33.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 33.55 in value.

Bajaj Finserv September futures opened at 1529.95 as against previous close of 1526.2 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1556. The bid price and offer price are 1559.25 and 1559.85 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 500. The stock has an open interest of 9624000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.06% 3 Months -1.79% 6 Months 12.35% YTD -1.83% 1 Year -10.91%

