Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1507 and closed at ₹1507.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1520 and a low of ₹1493.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹241,435.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 76,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.