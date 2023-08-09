comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1507.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1507 and closed at 1507.5. The stock reached a high of 1520 and a low of 1493.75. The market capitalization of the company is 241,435.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1846 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 76,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:05:59 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1507.5 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 76,021 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1507.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout