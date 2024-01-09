Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading gains

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1710.2 and closed at ₹1709.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1723 and a low of ₹1691.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹270,013.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 23290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.