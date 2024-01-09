Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1696.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1699.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv opened at 1710.2 and closed at 1709.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1723 and a low of 1691.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 270,013.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 23290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1711.0 as against previous close of 1701.5

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1699.4. The bid price is 1706.05 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 1707.0 with an offer quantity of 500. The open interest stands at 8673000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1699.15, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1696.7

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1699.15. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.19%
3 Months-3.95%
6 Months6.17%
YTD0.63%
1 Year18.6%
09 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1710, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1696.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1710 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 13.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the net change is 13.3 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1709.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,290. The closing price of the stock was 1709.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.