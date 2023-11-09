Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's open price was ₹1575 and its close price was ₹1569.75. The stock had a high of ₹1579 and a low of ₹1559. The company's market capitalization is ₹250,381.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1813.45 and its 52-week low is ₹1216.1. On the BSE, there were 36,830 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1573.2. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.45.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 36,830 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1569.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!