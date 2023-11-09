Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1569.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1573.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's open price was 1575 and its close price was 1569.75. The stock had a high of 1579 and a low of 1559. The company's market capitalization is 250,381.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1813.45 and its 52-week low is 1216.1. On the BSE, there were 36,830 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1573.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1569.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1573.2. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.45.

09 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1569.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 36,830 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1569.75.

