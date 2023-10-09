Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in bearish trading

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1560.8 and closed at ₹1542.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1639.9 and a low of ₹1549.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹260045.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 230705 shares.
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1615.1. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.7, suggesting a decline of ₹17.7 in the stock price.
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1632.8, with a percent change of 5.86 and a net change of 90.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
Based on the data for the last day of Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 230,705. The closing price of the stock was ₹1542.45.
