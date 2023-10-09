Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in bearish trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 1632.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1615.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1560.8 and closed at 1542.45. The stock reached a high of 1639.9 and a low of 1549.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 260045.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 230705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1615.1, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1632.8

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1615.1. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.7, suggesting a decline of 17.7 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1632.8, up 5.86% from yesterday's ₹1542.45

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1632.8, with a percent change of 5.86 and a net change of 90.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1542.45 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 230,705. The closing price of the stock was 1542.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.