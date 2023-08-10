Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1515.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1516.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1527.95 and closed at ₹1515.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1529.65 and a low of ₹1505. The market capitalization of the company is ₹241,483.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,069 shares.
10 Aug 2023, 08:24:26 AM IST
