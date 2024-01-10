Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 1696.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1681.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1708.35 and closed at 1696.7. The stock reached a high of 1714.3 and a low of 1675. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 267,673.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1696.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,306. The closing price of the shares was 1,696.7.

