Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1708.35 and closed at ₹1696.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1714.3 and a low of ₹1675. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹267,673.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,306 shares.
10 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1696.7 on last trading day
