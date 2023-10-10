Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 1632.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1614.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv opened at 1628.95 and closed at 1632.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1628.95 and a low of 1607.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv was 257,091.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1813.45 and 1216.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1632.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 62,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,632.8.

