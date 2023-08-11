Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1519.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1518.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1515.95 and closed at 1516.25 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 1528.85, while the low was 1506.05. The market capitalization of the company is 242725.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 27081 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1518.95, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1519.55

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1518.95, with a net change of -0.6 and a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.72%
3 Months0.81%
6 Months8.51%
YTD-1.84%
1 Year-2.87%
11 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST Bajaj Finserv August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1526.1

Bajaj Finserv, with a spot price of 1518.95, is a stock that currently has no bid or offer price and quantity. However, it has a significant open interest of 9,624,000. Investors should closely monitor this stock for any potential changes in bid and offer prices, as well as the open interest, to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1524.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1516.25

Bajaj Finserv stock is currently priced at 1524.05 with a net change of 7.8, representing a percent change of 0.51.

11 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1516.25 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 27,081 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,516.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.