Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Drops in Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1515.95 and closed at ₹1516.25 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1528.85, while the low was ₹1506.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹242725.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 27081 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.72%
|3 Months
|0.81%
|6 Months
|8.51%
|YTD
|-1.84%
|1 Year
|-2.87%
Bajaj Finserv, with a spot price of 1518.95, is a stock that currently has no bid or offer price and quantity. However, it has a significant open interest of 9,624,000. Investors should closely monitor this stock for any potential changes in bid and offer prices, as well as the open interest, to make informed trading decisions.
