Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1592.5, down -0.37% from yesterday's 1598.4

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1592.5, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finserv stock was ₹1592.5, which represents a decrease of 0.37% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1598.4. The net change in price was -5.9.

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1595.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1595.55. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 2.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1598.6, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 As per the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1598.6. The percent change is very minimal at 0.01, indicating a slight increase. The net change is also quite small at 0.2. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a minor increase in value.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1597.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1597.95 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Bajaj Finserv Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1598.1, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is ₹1598.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.3.

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1597.2, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1597.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -1.2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1600.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1600.2 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1607.95, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1607.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 9.55. Click here for Bajaj Finserv Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1610, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1610. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.6.

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1612, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1612, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 13.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% or 13.6 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1614.4, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1614.4 with a net change of 16 and a percent change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% from its previous value.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1614.45, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1614.45. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, with a net increase of ₹16.05. Click here for Bajaj Finserv AGM

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1616, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1616. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.6 points.

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1620, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 21.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% from its previous closing price and has gained 21.6 points.

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620.65, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 Bajaj Finserv stock saw a price increase of 1.39%, resulting in a net change of ₹22.25. The current stock price stands at ₹1620.65.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1621.0, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1621.0, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 22.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.41%, resulting in a net change of 22.6 points. Click here for Bajaj Finserv News

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1620. It has experienced a percent change of 1.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.6, suggesting a positive movement of the stock.

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1621.35, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1621.35, representing a percent change of 1.44. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.44% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹22.95, meaning that the stock has gained ₹22.95 in value.

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620.25, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1620.25. There has been a percent change of 1.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 21.85, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Bajaj Finserv stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1626, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1626, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 27.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.73% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 27.6. Click here for Bajaj Finserv Dividend

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1622.35, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1622.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.5, resulting in a net change of 23.95.

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1622.55, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1622.55. It has seen a percent change of 1.51, with a net change of 24.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.51% and has gained 24.15 points.

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1621.25, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1621.25, which represents a 1.43% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹22.85.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620.8, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1620.8. There has been a 1.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.4. Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1628.8, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1628.8. There has been a percent change of 1.9, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 30.4, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock has shown positive performance in the recent period.

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1609.5, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1598.4 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1609.5. There has been a 0.69 percent change in the stock price, representing a net change of 11.1.

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1598.4, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1614.45 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1598.4. The stock has experienced a decrease of -0.99% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -16.05.