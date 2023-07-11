Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1592.5, down -0.37% from yesterday's 1598.4

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1598.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1592.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

The Bajaj Finserv stock opened at 1614.4 and closed at 1614.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1621.7, while the lowest price was 1579.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 254,566.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1846 and 1122 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 45,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1592.5, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finserv stock was 1592.5, which represents a decrease of 0.37% from the previous day's closing price of 1598.4. The net change in price was -5.9.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1595.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1595.55. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 2.85.

11 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1598.6, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

As per the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1598.6. The percent change is very minimal at 0.01, indicating a slight increase. The net change is also quite small at 0.2. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a minor increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1597.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1597.95 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1598.1, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1598.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.3.

11 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1597.2, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1597.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -1.2.

11 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1600.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1600.2 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1607.95, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1607.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 9.55.

11 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1610, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1610. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.6.

11 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1612, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1612, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 13.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% or 13.6 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1614.4, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1614.4 with a net change of 16 and a percent change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% from its previous value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1614.45, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1614.45. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, with a net increase of 16.05.

11 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1616, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1616. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.6 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1620, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 21.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% from its previous closing price and has gained 21.6 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620.65, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

Bajaj Finserv stock saw a price increase of 1.39%, resulting in a net change of 22.25. The current stock price stands at 1620.65.

11 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1621.0, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1621.0, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 22.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.41%, resulting in a net change of 22.6 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1620. It has experienced a percent change of 1.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.6, suggesting a positive movement of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1621.35, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1621.35, representing a percent change of 1.44. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.44% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 22.95, meaning that the stock has gained 22.95 in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620.25, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price of the stock is 1620.25. There has been a percent change of 1.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 21.85, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Bajaj Finserv stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

11 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1626, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1626, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 27.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.73% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 27.6.

11 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1622.35, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1622.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.5, resulting in a net change of 23.95.

11 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1622.55, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1622.55. It has seen a percent change of 1.51, with a net change of 24.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.51% and has gained 24.15 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1621.25, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1621.25, which represents a 1.43% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 22.85.

11 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620.8, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1620.8. There has been a 1.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.4.

11 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1628.8, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1628.8. There has been a percent change of 1.9, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 30.4, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock has shown positive performance in the recent period.

11 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1609.5, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1609.5. There has been a 0.69 percent change in the stock price, representing a net change of 11.1.

11 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1598.4, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1614.45

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1598.4. The stock has experienced a decrease of -0.99% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -16.05.

11 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1614.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 45,708 shares and closed at a price of 1,614.45.

