Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1620.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1633.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1628.05 and closed at 1620.65. The stock reached a high of 1644.25 and a low of 1617.1. The market capitalization of the company is 260,101.17 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finserv is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 36,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1633.15, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1620.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1633.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.5 points.

11 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1620.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,880. The closing price for the stock was 1620.65.

