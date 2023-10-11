Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1628.05 and closed at ₹1620.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1644.25 and a low of ₹1617.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹260,101.17 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finserv is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 36,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1633.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.5 points.
