Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1669.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1662.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1682.15, closed at 1671.95, reached a high of 1701.3, and a low of 1660.1. The market capitalization of the company is 265668.62 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1741.85 and 1216.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is 1652.2, while the high price is 1679.2.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1680.85 as against previous close of 1676.35

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1652.05. The bid price is 1658.05, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 1658.7, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 9,085,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1662.25, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1669.25

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1662.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.92%
3 Months-5.46%
6 Months3.35%
YTD-0.98%
1 Year19.26%
12 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1679.2, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1669.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1679.2 with a 0.6% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.95.

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1671.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 41,188 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 1671.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.