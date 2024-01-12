Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in today's trading

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1682.15, closed at ₹1671.95, reached a high of ₹1701.3, and a low of ₹1660.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹265668.62 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1741.85 and ₹1216.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41188 shares.
The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is ₹1652.2, while the high price is ₹1679.2.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1652.05. The bid price is ₹1658.05, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is ₹1658.7, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 9,085,500 shares.
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1662.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of ₹7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.92%
|3 Months
|-5.46%
|6 Months
|3.35%
|YTD
|-0.98%
|1 Year
|19.26%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1679.2 with a 0.6% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.95.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 41,188 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1671.95.
