Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1592.3, down -0.01% from yesterday's 1592.5

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1592.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1592.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's stock on the last day had an open price of 1600 and closed at 1598.4. The stock reached a high of 1632 and a low of 1588 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 253,627.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1163.74. The stock had a trading volume of 302,363 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1592.3, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

Bajaj Finserv stock closed today at 1592.3, showing a slight decrease of 0.01% or a net change of -0.2. The stock's closing price yesterday was 1592.5.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1591.3, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1591.3. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1594.95, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1594.95, with a net change of 2.45 and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2.45 points or 0.15% compared to the previous trading period.

12 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1597, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1597. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.5 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1597.85, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1597.85 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value by 0.34% and has gained 5.35 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1596.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1596.4, with a net change of 3.9 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1603, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1603. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 10.5.

12 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1593.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1593.6. There has been a 0.07% increase in the stock price, which is a net change of 1.1.

12 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1592, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1592. The percent change in the stock price is -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.5, meaning the stock price has decreased by 0.5 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1589.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1589.7 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.8. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.18% and the net change is -2.8.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1589.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1589.5. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1586.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1586.05. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.45, which means the stock price has decreased by 6.45.

12 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1587.25, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1587.25. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.25, which means the stock has decreased by 5.25.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1587.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1587.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.33 percent, resulting in a net change of -5.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1583.5, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1583.5 with a percent change of -0.57. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.57% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9. Overall, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv has slightly declined in the given data.

12 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1589.9, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1589.9. There has been a decrease of 0.16% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.6.

12 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1588.75, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

According to the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1588.75. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1594.9, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1594.9, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 2.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive change of 2.4.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1588, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1588. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, suggesting a decrease of 4.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1589, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1589 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is -3.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by 3.5 in value. Overall, the stock's performance is slightly negative.

12 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1586.5, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1586.5. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6, suggesting a decrease of 6 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1594.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The Bajaj Finserv stock currently has a price of 1594.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 2.25, suggesting a small positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1587.6, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

Bajaj Finserv stock is currently priced at 1587.6 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -4.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1589.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1589.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -3. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1598.4, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1592.5

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1598.4 with a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.9, which means that the stock has increased by 5.9 points. Overall, the data suggests that Bajaj Finserv stock is experiencing a positive trend.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1592.5, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1598.4

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1592.5. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of 5.9 in the stock's price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1598.4 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 302,363 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1598.4.

