Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1638.05 and closed at ₹1633.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1650 and a low of ₹1632.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹260,523.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 101,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.