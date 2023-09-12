Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1541.5 and closed at ₹1540.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1552.1, while the lowest was ₹1540.5. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹246,762.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for Bajaj Finserv are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 38,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.