Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1540.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1549.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1541.5 and closed at 1540.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1552.1, while the lowest was 1540.5. The company's market capitalization is currently at 246,762.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for Bajaj Finserv are 1846 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 38,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1549.4, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1540.6

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1549.4, which represents a 0.57% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.8.

12 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1540.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 38,737 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1540.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.