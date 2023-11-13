Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1595.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1596 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1597.05 and closed at 1595.95. The stock had a high of 1608.4 and a low of 1588.6. The market cap of the company stands at 254010.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 5531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1596, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1595.95

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1596. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating no significant increase or decrease in value. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1595.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, a total of 5,531 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,595.95.

