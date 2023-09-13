Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1549.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1560, the close price was 1549.4, the high price was 1560, and the low price was 1526.85. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 245,847.09 crore. The 52-week high was 1846, and the 52-week low was 1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 53,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1549.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Bajaj Finserv shares traded on the BSE was 53,519 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1549.4.

