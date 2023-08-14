Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1503 and closed at ₹1503.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹1503, while the low was ₹1478.75. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹235988.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3270 shares.
Bajaj Finserv Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.19%
|3 Months
|0.33%
|6 Months
|7.29%
|YTD
|-2.83%
|1 Year
|-4.43%
Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1479.7, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1503.05
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1479.7, which represents a decrease of 1.55% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -23.35.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1503.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were 3270 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1503.05.
