Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 1503.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1479.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1503 and closed at 1503.05. The stock's high for the day was 1503, while the low was 1478.75. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 235988.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.19%
3 Months0.33%
6 Months7.29%
YTD-2.83%
1 Year-4.43%
14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1479.7, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1503.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1479.7, which represents a decrease of 1.55% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -23.35.

14 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1503.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were 3270 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1503.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.