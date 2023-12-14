LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 14 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 14 Dec 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1683.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1696.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.