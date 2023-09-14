Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1543.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1552.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had an open price of 1534.4 and a close price of 1543.65. The stock reached a high of 1564.8 and a low of 1520.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 247,232.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 69,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1552.35. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.7 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small upward movement.

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,233. The closing price for the stock was 1,543.65.

