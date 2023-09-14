Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had an open price of ₹1534.4 and a close price of ₹1543.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1564.8 and a low of ₹1520.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹247,232.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 69,233 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1552.35. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.7 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small upward movement.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,233. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,543.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!