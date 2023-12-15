Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks tumble in trading today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1696.35 and closed at ₹1683.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1733 and a low of ₹1696.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹275,488.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1724.3 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 60,710 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finserv, a leading financial services company, currently has a spot price of 1723.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1729.95, while the offer price stands at 1731.2. There are 500 units available for purchase at the offer price, and 1500 units are being bid for. The stock has an open interest of 8195000.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1722.8, with a net change of -8.15, indicating a decrease of 0.47% in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.58%
|3 Months
|6.87%
|6 Months
|17.38%
|YTD
|11.83%
|1 Year
|6.65%
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1730.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.79, which equates to a net change of 47.05.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,710. The closing price for the stock was ₹1683.9.
