Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks tumble in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1730.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1722.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1696.35 and closed at 1683.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1733 and a low of 1696.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 275,488.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1724.3 and 1216.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 60,710 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv December futures opened at 1737.95 as against previous close of 1739.4

Bajaj Finserv, a leading financial services company, currently has a spot price of 1723.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1729.95, while the offer price stands at 1731.2. There are 500 units available for purchase at the offer price, and 1500 units are being bid for. The stock has an open interest of 8195000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1722.8, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1730.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1722.8, with a net change of -8.15, indicating a decrease of 0.47% in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months6.87%
6 Months17.38%
YTD11.83%
1 Year6.65%
15 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1730.95, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹1683.9

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1730.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.79, which equates to a net change of 47.05.

15 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1683.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,710. The closing price for the stock was 1683.9.

