Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks tumble in trading today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1696.35 and closed at ₹1683.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1733 and a low of ₹1696.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹275,488.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1724.3 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 60,710 shares on the BSE.

