Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1669.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1651.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1679.2 and closed at 1669.25 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was 1679.2, while the lowest price was 1642.05. The company has a market capitalization of 262,867.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1741.85, and its 52-week low is 1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 75,256 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1669.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 75,256 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1669.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.