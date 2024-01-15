Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1679.2 and closed at ₹1669.25 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1679.2, while the lowest price was ₹1642.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹262,867.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1741.85, and its 52-week low is ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 75,256 shares were traded for the stock.

