Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1582.25 and closed at ₹1593.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1597 and a low of ₹1569.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹252,323.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.