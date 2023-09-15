Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1555.3 and closed at ₹1552.35. The stock had a high of ₹1562 and a low of ₹1541.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹246,523.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 20,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.