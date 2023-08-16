Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 1503.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1482.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1503, and it closed at 1503.05. The stock had a high of 1503 and a low of 1467.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 236,044.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,171 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1482.1, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1503.05

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1482.1. The percent change is -1.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.95, which means the stock has decreased by 20.95. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1503.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 45,171 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,503.05.

