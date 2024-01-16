Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1632.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1642.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv started with an open price of 1655 and closed at 1651.65. The stock had a high of 1664.2 and a low of 1630. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is currently 259,795.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 65,139 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1634.9 as against previous close of 1637.35

Bajaj Finserv is a stock trading at a spot price of INR 1642.65. The bid price is INR 1644.7, and the offer price is INR 1645.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 9,316,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1642.05, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1632.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1642.05 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 9.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% from its previous closing price and has gained 9.7 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1632.35, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1651.65

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price of the stock is 1632.35. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -19.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 19.3.

16 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1651.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 65,139 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,651.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.