Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Surges in Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv started with an open price of ₹1655 and closed at ₹1651.65. The stock had a high of ₹1664.2 and a low of ₹1630. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is currently ₹259,795.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 65,139 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv is a stock trading at a spot price of INR 1642.65. The bid price is INR 1644.7, and the offer price is INR 1645.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 9,316,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1642.05 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 9.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% from its previous closing price and has gained 9.7 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1632.35. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -19.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹19.3.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 65,139 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,651.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!