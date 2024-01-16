Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Surges in Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv started with an open price of ₹1655 and closed at ₹1651.65. The stock had a high of ₹1664.2 and a low of ₹1630. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is currently ₹259,795.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 65,139 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.