Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet in today's trading session

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1595.45 and closed at ₹1585.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1618.5 and a low of ₹1580.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹253,700.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1735.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 156,569 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is ₹1556.05, which represents a percent change of -2.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -38, indicating a decrease of ₹38 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 156,569. The closing price of the stock was ₹1585.4.
