Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 1594.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1556.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1595.45 and closed at 1585.4. The stock reached a high of 1618.5 and a low of 1580.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 253,700.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1735.25 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 156,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1556.05, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1594.05

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1556.05, which represents a percent change of -2.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -38, indicating a decrease of 38 in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1585.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 156,569. The closing price of the stock was 1585.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.