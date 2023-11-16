Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet in today's trading session

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1595.45 and closed at ₹1585.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1618.5 and a low of ₹1580.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹253,700.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1735.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 156,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.