Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1640, down -0.38% from yesterday's 1646.2

27 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 1646.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1640 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv opened at 1630 and closed at 1634.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1649.95 and a low of 1621.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 262,179.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 159,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1640, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finserv stock was 1640, representing a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -6.2 from the previous day's closing price of 1646.2.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is 1631, while the high price is 1649.85.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1645.2 as against previous close of 1647.2

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1642.4. The bid price is 1646.5 with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 1647.15 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has a high open interest of 9522500.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock is 1215.00000, while the 52 week high price is 1817.90000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1643.5, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1643.5 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.16% and has experienced a net loss of 2.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 16 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 31.1 (-0.8%) & 10.0 (-3.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 16 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.35 (-13.91%) & 8.75 (-19.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1645.2, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1645.2. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -1. Overall, the stock price has slightly decreased.

16 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1645.2 as against previous close of 1647.2

Bajaj Finserv's spot price is currently at 1647.8, with a bid price of 1651.7 and an offer price of 1652.3. The offer quantity stands at 500, while the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 9538500.

16 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of 1631 and a high price of 1649.85 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1647.4, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1647.4 with a percent change of 0.07. This means that the stock has increased by 0.07% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 1.2, indicating a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 16 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.0 (-4.31%) & 9.45 (-8.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 16 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.5 (-9.27%) & 9.1 (-16.13%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low of 1631 and a high of 1648 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1645.3, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1645.3. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1645.2 as against previous close of 1647.2

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1646.55. The bid price is 1649.15, while the offer price is 1649.8. The stock has an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 9508500.

16 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1645, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1645. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bajaj Finserve reached a low of 1631 and a high of 1648 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.4 (-6.22%) & 9.2 (-11.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.55 (-5.04%) & 9.75 (-10.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1640.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1640.05. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.15.

16 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1645.2 as against previous close of 1647.2

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1638.5. The bid price is 1642.95, and the offer price is 1644.0. The bid quantity is 1000, and the offer quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 9554000.

16 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock today was 1631, while the high price reached 1645.45.

16 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1640.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the stock price is 1640.5. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of 5.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 16 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.6 (-7.25%) & 29.9 (-4.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 16 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.25 (-5.53%) & 24.55 (-1.01%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1640, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1640. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low of 1631.5 and a high of 1645.2 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1645.2 as against previous close of 1647.2

Bajaj Finserv, currently trading at a spot price of 1635.75, has a bid price of 1639.8 and an offer price of 1641.35. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 9467000.

16 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1638, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1646.2

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1638. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, suggesting a decrease of 8.2 points. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a small decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1646.2, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1634.35

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1646.2. There has been a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 11.85.

16 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1634.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 159,936. The closing price for the stock was 1634.35.

