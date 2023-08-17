Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 1482.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1469.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1482.05 and closed at ₹1482.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1482.05 and a low of ₹1463. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹234,021.77 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 70,350 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:08:24 AM IST
