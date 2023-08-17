comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 1482.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1469.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1482.05 and closed at 1482.1. The stock reached a high of 1482.05 and a low of 1463. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 234,021.77 crore. The 52-week high is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 70,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:08:24 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1482.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 70,350 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,482.1.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App