Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1482.05 and closed at ₹1482.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1482.05 and a low of ₹1463. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹234,021.77 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 70,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.