Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1632.3 and closed at ₹1632.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1645 and a low of ₹1621.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹258,411.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.