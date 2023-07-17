comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares plummet as market reacts negatively
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares plummet as market reacts negatively

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1614.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1613.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1626.85 and closed at 1616.3. The stock reached a high of 1635 and a low of 1604.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 257,059.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1163.74. The BSE volume for the stock was 57,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:05:35 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1613.35, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1613.35. The percent change is -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:52:53 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1611.25, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1611.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.8, suggesting a decrease of 2.8.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:38:14 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1608.45, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1608.45. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, suggesting a decrease of 5.6 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:32:43 PM IST

17 Jul 2023, 12:22:06 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1608.85, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1608.85, which represents a decrease of 0.32% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.2, indicating a downward movement.

17 Jul 2023, 12:08:33 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1607.35, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1607.35, with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.7, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 6.7.

17 Jul 2023, 11:51:20 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1607.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1607.75. The percent change in the stock price is -0.39%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of 6.3.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv News

17 Jul 2023, 11:32:47 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1606.2, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1606.2. There has been a decrease of 0.49% in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of -7.85.

17 Jul 2023, 11:21:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1605, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1605. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.05, which means the stock has decreased by 9.05.

17 Jul 2023, 11:03:53 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1605.1, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1605.1 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.95, indicating a decrease of 8.95.

17 Jul 2023, 10:49:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1607.3, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1607.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in price is -6.75, suggesting a decrease of 6.75.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:32:38 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1608.95, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1608.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, which means the stock has decreased by 5.1.

17 Jul 2023, 10:16:04 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1613.25, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1613.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.8. This suggests a minor decline in the value of the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 10:02:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1616.3, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1616.3 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:55:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1612.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1612.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.55, which represents the actual change in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:32:42 AM IST

17 Jul 2023, 09:30:18 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1617.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1617.05. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 09:21:15 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1612.75, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1614.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1612.75 with a percent change of -0.08. This means that the stock has slightly decreased by 0.08% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 from the previous price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:06:34 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1614.05, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1616.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1614.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.14% or a net change of -2.25.

17 Jul 2023, 08:11:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1616.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 57,697. The closing price for the shares was 1616.3.

