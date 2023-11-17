Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Dip in Today's Trading

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1556.05 and closed at ₹1594.05 with a high of ₹1627.65 and a low of ₹1540. The market cap stood at ₹257854.13 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1735.25 and a 52-week low of ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 202052 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1606, with a net change of -14.15 and a percent change of -0.87. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.43%
|3 Months
|8.35%
|6 Months
|14.5%
|YTD
|4.7%
|1 Year
|-3.86%
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is at ₹1596.75 with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -23.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 202,052 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹1594.05.
