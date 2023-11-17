Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Dip in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1620.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1606 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1556.05 and closed at 1594.05 with a high of 1627.65 and a low of 1540. The market cap stood at 257854.13 cr with a 52-week high of 1735.25 and a 52-week low of 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 202052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1606, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1620.15

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1606, with a net change of -14.15 and a percent change of -0.87. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.43%
3 Months8.35%
6 Months14.5%
YTD4.7%
1 Year-3.86%
17 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1596.75, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹1620.15

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is at 1596.75 with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -23.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:47 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1594.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 202,052 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 1594.05.

